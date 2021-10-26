Click to share this via email

Sandra Bullock seeks redemption in Netflix’s new trailer for “The Unforgivable”.

Bullock portrays an ex-convict re-entering society in Netflix’s impending drama. The streaming service released the movie’s official trailer on Tuesday.

Sandra Bullock — Photo: Kimberley French/Netflix

“Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.”

Rob Morgan — Photo: Kimberley French/Netflix

Bullock stars alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, and Viola Davis.

“The Unforgivable” premieres Nov. 24 in select theatres before making its way to Netflix globally on Dec. 10.