Chrissy Teigen was asked by Hoda Kotb on Tuesday’s “Today”. about the cyberbullying controversy that surrounded her earlier this year.

Teigen sat down for her first TV interview since the scandal, insisting she’s spent a lot of time working on herself since the past messages emerged online.

Teigen previously bullied Courtney Stodden but apologized for her behaviour earlier this year, writing, “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

"Truly it made me a stronger person, a better person." Chrissy Teigen opens up to Hoda Kotb about apologizing for the allegations of cyberbullying against her and reveals she has been sober for 100 days.

The cookbook author told Kotb: “I’m actually a hundred days sober today and I’m so excited. I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they’ve seen me be better.”

She added of the bullying accusations, “I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down.

“For me it was a big moment of, ‘Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this.’

“There’s that old cliché like I’m glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person.”

The mother of two, who has been busy promoting her new cookbook Cravings: All Together, said she’s tried to reach out to anyone she previously targeted to apologize as long as they were open to hearing from her.

Teigen said, “Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there’s always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic.

“I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn’t doing that. The hardest part for me was realizing, My goodness, this really had an effect on people. You don’t really think about the impact and the person on the other side.”