Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lizzo and Sarah Paulson are getting their “American Horror Story” on.

Lizzo and Paulson linked up during this spooky time of year to shoot two lip-syncs set to the sounds of Paulson’s iconic line from “American Horror Story: Asylum”.

READ MORE: Lizzo Delivers Epic TED Talk On The History Of Twerking

“Help! He’s escaping! The killer is escaping!” Lizzo and Paulson mouth along.

They shot two versions of the lip-sync: one laid-back performance and one worthy of “scream queen” status.

READ MORE: Sarah Paulson Unsure Of Her ‘American Horror Story’ Future: ‘We’ll See’

Paulson is an “American Horror Story” vet, appearing in nine of the anthology series’ 10 seasons. Her most recent “AHS” outing is in season 10, titled “Double Feature”.