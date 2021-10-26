Lizzo and Sarah Paulson are getting their “American Horror Story” on.

Lizzo and Paulson linked up during this spooky time of year to shoot two lip-syncs set to the sounds of Paulson’s iconic line from “American Horror Story: Asylum”.

“Help! He’s escaping! The killer is escaping!” Lizzo and Paulson mouth along.

They shot two versions of the lip-sync: one laid-back performance and one worthy of “scream queen” status.

Paulson is an “American Horror Story” vet, appearing in nine of the anthology series’ 10 seasons. Her most recent “AHS” outing is in season 10, titled “Double Feature”.

 