Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Keanu Reeves loves his team.

After filming wrapped on the upcoming “John Wick 4”, the actor gifted his entire stunt crew personally engraved Rolex watches.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Gives Updates On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ & ‘John Wick 4’

Keanu such a generous man, he gifted his entire crew with watches as a wrap up presents. 📸jeremy skillz #keanureeves pic.twitter.com/Rl5oIrPMd8 — 🧘🏻‍♀️ K⃣ A⃣ L⃣ L⃣ E⃣🧍🏻‍♀️ (@kallewickans) October 24, 2021

Stunt performer Jeremy Marinas shared photos of the watches on social media, which were then reposted by Reeves fan accounts.

READ MORE: Meryl Streep And Keanu Reeves To Star In Virtual Spring Plays

“The John Wick Five,” the engraving reads. “Jeremy, Thank You, Keanu, JW4, 2021.”

In another photo, all five men show off their watches for the camera.

According to TMZ, the price tag for the Rolexes comes in at nearly $10,000 a piece.