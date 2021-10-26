Anya Taylor-Joy threw her own, rather interesting, Emmys afterparty.

The “Queen’s Gambit” star chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Tuesday, with the host asking her about the Jell-O wrestling snap she shared alongside Cara Delevingne.

“Award shows are frightening,” Taylor-Joy explains.

“They’re really wonderful, but it’s just not really what I do every day, so I made a rule that whenever I do something that’s scary, I get to do something ridiculous that I’ve always wanted to do.”

She shares how she swapped her yellow Dior gown for a Tigger onesie before the wrestling began.

Taylor-Joy says of the Jell-O: “Cold and green. Surprisingly hard. Harder than I thought it was going to be.”

“It’s very slippery and it’s quite slow,” she continues. “It’s almost like Tai Chi.”

Taylor-Joy then says next on the list is to ride a mechanical bull.

She tells DeGeneres, “I’m currently working in Savannah and there’s a mechanical bull, but we’re on night shoots and I’m just desperate to give it a go.

“I want it to be my party trick,” before looking disappointed as the host tells her she could have arranged for one in the studio if she’d have known ahead of time.