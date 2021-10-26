Evanna Lynch is speaking openly about her eating disorder recovery journey in her new book, The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and The Glory of Growing Up.

The Irish star, who shot to fame after being cast as Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” franchise, secretly battled anorexia from the age of 11.

“[I’m] fully recovered,” said Lynch, while discussing her memoir with ET Canada. “My relationship with food is very healthy and balanced. I’m vegan, and that has actually helped a lot because it just made me feel like I was eating in a very holistic way.”

Lynch has credited her time starring in the “Harry Potter” movies as a big part of her healing process, and the 30-year-old looks back on making the films with fond memories.

“I always loved the group scenes because it took the pressure off,” she recalled. “When it was a one-on-one scene you’d be a little bit anxious, but in the group scenes you would just forget you’re filming because you’re having so much fun. Especially the Great Hall scenes. There were like 400 extras and we had a laugh.”

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” turns 20 in November, and Lynch is enthusiastic about the idea of a potential cast reunion to celebrate the milestone.

“Oh, I would love that,” she shared. “I don’t know who would organize it because the cast is massive. I know there’s not really one leader who would bring it all together, and I feel like the main cast have moved on a little bit. I mean, I’ll definitely be there if there is.”

Lynch was pen pals with “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling before being cast in the films.

Discussing her relationship with Rowling now, Lynch said, “She was a huge mentor and she still is a mentor, but it’s hard.. It’s a strange thing to go from being a child, then growing up. And sometimes I felt the sense of wonder. I wonder, have I lived up to her expectations? We’re not as much in contact as we used to be, but she invites me to her charity events.”

Lynch came third when she competed on “Dancing with the Stars” back in 2018.

Revealing who she’s supporting this season, she added, “I’m very intrigued by Jenna and JoJo. I remember thinking that this form of dance is very heteronormative when I was on the show. It’s all about the man being this strong frame and the woman being fluid. And I was just like, ‘Well, what happens if we both get to explore the masculine and feminine within ourselves?’ So I just think it’s incredible that they finally done this, and I think she’s like the perfect contestant to start. I hope they win. I feel like they have to!”