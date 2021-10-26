Almost 20 years after their divorce, Drew Barrymore and Tom Green are looking back at some of the highlights of their brief marriage.

The ex-husband and wife duo joined forces on Tuesday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and reminisced on their lavish, yet simple, honeymoon in Ireland.

“Remember the road trip we took through Ireland,” Barrymore began, after the comedian joined the host live. “We hiked up these crazy mountains for hours. We were determined to reach the top but at certain points, I don’t think we thought we ever were going to.”

“I remember a couple of things,” Green added. “I think we may have hiked up two mountains. I remember one mountain we go to the top, it was foggy, and there was a sheep up there that hadn’t been shorn in years.”

Laughing, Barrymore continued, “And headstones. It was a mini cemetery,” later adding, “It was our honeymoon and it was a good one.”

The pair later discussed what it feels like to be face-to-face 20 years after that honeymoon.

“I kind of feel like I’m watching this too right now,” Green explained. “It’s sort of a little bit like an outer body experience. It’s very nice to see you, it does feel weird though. Not weird in a bad way, weird in a good way. Thanks for having me on the show. It’s awesome. This is cool. I actually think this is kind of a nice way of reconnecting, takes a little bit of the pressure off.”

Barrymore added, “Well I respect and love you.”

The former couple tied the knot in 2001 but were quickly divorced by 2002.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.