Andy Cohen is proud to let women shine.

On Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy” this week, the host is asked about former “Real Housewives” star Carole Radziwill calling him out in her new book Not All Diamonds are Rosé.

In the book, Radziwill responds to a comment previously made by Cohen that, “She is not the person I used to know,” writing of the Bravo host and producer, “Just another man telling a woman she ought to be more grateful. ‘Housewives’ changed Andy’s life, not mine. Bravo built a $100 million franchise on the backs of women. Let’s not get it twisted.”

Hearing her comment, Cohen actually didn’t have much argument.

“She is right, in that the show and the women completely changed my life,” he said. “Without the Housewives, I would not be where I am. As I have said to anyone who will listen, I’ve said it in all of my books, and I would believe that it changed the lives of everyone who’s ever been on the show, except maybe Carole.”

He added, “Carole said her life did not change as a result of it, so if she says her life has not changed at all, then her life hasn’t changed at all. I think if you talked to 99 of 100 Housewives, they would probably say, ‘The show changed my life.'”

Cohen also specifically shouted out all the women he’s worked with on the “Housewives” franchise over the years.

“It certainly changed mine, and I could not be more grateful to the show, but most importantly, to the women who changed my life,” he said. “And not just the women on the show, but the women who produce the show. You know, six out of eight ‘Real Housewives’ are executive produced by women. Women run Bravo. Women have been my mentors. This is a show, if you say it’s built on the backs of women, it’s built by women, for women, changing women’s lives. It’s about the women.”

Finally, he added, “These women made me who I am. I am grateful to them every day.”