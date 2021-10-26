Even Chris Evans can’t elude the enchanting chemistry of Jim and Pam on “The Office”.

Evans (“Avengers: Endgame”) was watching, or at the very least reminiscing, on “The Office” over the weekend. The “Captain America” star gushed over how relatable the series was.

Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021

“When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they’re both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff,” Evans tweeted on Saturday.



“Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once,” shared in a subsequent tweet after seeing John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer’s reactions. “But for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet.”

As for Krasinski and Fischer’s reactions? “The Office” GIFs, of course.

The U.S. version of “The Office” ran from March 24, 2005 to May 16, 2013.