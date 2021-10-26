Bruce Springsteen thought Barack Obama had the wrong number when he called him about working together.

The man known as The Boss chatted to Stephen Colbert on Monday’s “The Late Show”, with the host asking about his and Obama’s Renegades: Born in the USA book and podcast.

Springsteen joked, “He called me, which of course I thought he had the wrong number.”

He also said he asked Obama to be called “Mr. Boss” despite the former president telling him to call him by his first name.

Colbert then questioned whether he attended Obama’s 60th birthday party.

He laughed, “I heard you weren’t going so I didn’t go. There was nobody interesting there anyway.”

Colbert later brought up how Springsteen stays optimistic, with the musician admitting: “It’s a cliché, but how do you remain optimistic? I’ve got young kids, I have to, I don’t have a choice.

“I think there’s a great generation of young people coming up who will be interested in protecting American democracy,” he went on, adding: “And things like the fundamental right to vote, all of which has been a sort of endangered species at the moment.

“Anyway, that’s my hope.”

Plus, Springsteen showed Colbert some footage from his 30th birthday party, as well as performing “The River”.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.