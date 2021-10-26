All Time Low absolutely refutes allegations of inappropriate behaviour levied against them.

Bandmates Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson posted a statement on Monday rejecting the accusations aimed towards them. A few weeks ago, a TikTok video gained traction alluding to their allegedly inappropriate actions.

“We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie, and in doing so, robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice,” the group explained, per E! News.

A statement from the four of us. pic.twitter.com/tazxZAKOkr — All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) October 25, 2021

“We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our shows and band that is welcoming, healthy and safe,” they added. “It is with that in mind that we have to state with outright certainty, that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false.”

All Time Low asserted that the accusations are completely untrue.

“It is difficult and disheartening to have to make this statement knowing that the allegations against our camp are completely unfounded and false,” they wrote.

“But at this point, it is of the utmost importance to us that you know we hear you, we stand with victims and we stand collectively for the truth.”

Lead guitarist Barakat subsequently took to Twitter to reiterate that he is denying all accusations against the group.

“While the four of us wrote this statement together, I feel the need to personally refute the claims being made against me and us, as they are 100 per cent false,” he tweeted on Monday.