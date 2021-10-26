Bethenny Frankel is speaking out against the new “Real Housewives” tell-all book, Not All Diamonds And Rosé by Dave Quinn.

According to the former “Real Housewives Of New York” star, the new book, which features never-before-heard details, stories and interviews with nearly every past and present “Real Housewives”, friends of the stars and producers of the shows, is just “women trashing women.”

“I think we need more stories about women trashing women…Or….we can publish a book about it?” Frankel, 50, tweeted on Monday night. “Is that a good idea?”

Adding, “PS. I’ve had my regrettable moments but capitalizing on our weaknesses? That’s ‘rich’….literally #WomenSupportingWomen lol.”

Since Frankel was one of the only “Real Housewives” who chose not to be included in the tell-all, the Skinnygirl mogul will share her side of the story in an upcoming episode of her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast.

“I vaguely remember being approached about it & taking a hard left… but I don’t know. It just keeps coming up,” Frankel explained in another tweet.

A “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” producer also made headlines after revealing it was Lisa Vanderpump who leaked the infamous 2019 infamous “Puppygate” scandal to Radar Online.