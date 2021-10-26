Ed Sheeran is inviting you into his home for a rare performance.

Sheeran, 30, joined NPR Music for a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert experience on Tuesday. The singer-songwriter performed a five-song set boasting “Shivers”, “Make It Rain”, “Overpass Graffiti”, “Visiting Hours” and “Bad Habits”.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Joins ‘The Voice’ Roster As Mega Mentor

“The English singer-songwriter may appear acclimated to a live band, but it’s a pretty rare occasion. For more than a decade, Sheeran’s become revered for ripping down stadiums, but usually (and remarkably) it’s just him, a guitar and loop pedals,” NPR Music explains. “Although most of the setlist honors =, Sheeran veers momentarily to take us to church with 2014’s “Make It Rain” from the TV show Sons of Anarchy.

“The choir only takes up a smidgen of physical real estate, but their voices manage to engulf the entire space, propelling the song to another stratosphere. He closes the performance with a quiet storm version of his summer single “Bad Habits.”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Has ‘Loads Of Ideas’ For ‘James Bond’ Theme Song

Sheeran will release = in full on Oct. 29.