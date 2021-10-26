Joan Rivers’ life story isn’t coming to TV just yet.

Last month it was reported that Showtime was in development on a series called “The Comeback Girl”, about the iconic comedian, with Kathryn Hahn set to star.

Now, according to Variety, the project, which was to be directed and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, is dead in the water.

The planned limited series had not secured Rivers’ life rights, which are held by her daughter Melissa, which would have meant the show could not use Rivers’ jokes or catchphrases.

Had the show aired, it would have been set during the tumultuous time in Rivers’ life when her late-night talk show was cancelled, and her husband Edgar Rosenberg took his own life.