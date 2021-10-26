“Dune 2” is officially a go!

Director Denis Villeneuve and Timothee Chalamet will return to Arrakis in a sequel that will arrive in theatres in October 2023.

Warner Bros. and Legendary confirmed the announcement on Tuesday. Chalamet revealed a look at the title treatment for the sequel on Twitter.

This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

The announcement comes just days after “Dune” arrived in theatres, earning $40.1 million on its first weekend of release making it the biggest opening of Villeneuve’s career and Warner Bros.’ biggest opening of the year.

It has already earned over $223 million overseas, where it opened last month. Always conceived as a two-part saga, the call to move ahead with part two was Legendary’s decision.

“I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with ‘Dune: Part Two’,” Canadian director Villeneuve said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

“Legendary is pleased to officially move forward with ‘Dune: Part Two’… once again based on the amazing books written by Frank Herbert,” Legendary announced. “We would not have gotten to this point without the extraordinary vision of Denis and the amazing work of his talented crew, the writers, our stellar cast, our partners at Warner Bros., and of course the fans! Here’s to more ‘Dune’.”

Boasting an A-list ensemble cast that includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem, among others, the full cast for the sequel has not been announced though it is expected key cast members will return to reprise their roles.