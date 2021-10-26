Kid Cudi gets cerebral in the new trailer for “A Man Named Scott”.

“People look up to meet, but I’m not a happy person. I felt like a fraud. That’s what drove me to escape from reality,” Cudi says in the trailer. “I sacrified the privacy of my life and put my story out there to help others. That’s always been my mission. I’m not done yet.”

Cudi is the focus in a new documentary exploring the personal side of Cudi. Prime Video Canada premiered a trailer for the documentary on Tuesday.

“In 2009, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi released his debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. A genre-bending album that broke barriers by featuring songs dealing with depression, anxiety and loneliness, it resonated deeply with young listeners and launched Cudi as a musical star and cultural hero,” a synopsis explains.

“Director Robert Alexander’s ‘A Man Named Scott’ explores Cudi’s journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world.”



Prime Video Canada will premiere “A Man Named Scott” on Nov. 5.