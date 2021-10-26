Joy Behar is calling out Mark Zuckerberg.

Following the information leak by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, “The View” co-host slammed the founder and CEO, calling him “evil”.

Haugen recently relieved a testimony, arguing that “Facebook is unwilling to acknowledge its own power” and that “Mark Zuckerberg has unilateral control over 3 billion people” with his position at the company. “There’s no will at the top to make sure these systems are run in an adequately safe way.”

READ MORE: Joy Behar Recalls Experience With THC Gummies On ‘The View’

“This little nerd is causing — he’s like one of the more evil people, Trump must be so jealous,” Behar said during Tuesday’s episode “I mean, he’s becoming like the most evil person on the planet, this guy. And something has to be done. And I don’t understand why it hasn’t, isn’t just like that (snaps fingers), done like that.”

REVELATIONS FROM WHISTLEBLOWER’S “FACEBOOK PAPERS”: Frances Haugen testified to U.K. lawmakers and shared documents about how the platform handled the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and human trafficking – the co-hosts and @GretchenCarlson discuss. https://t.co/EchjnO9Hue pic.twitter.com/mqaRvjERIN — The View (@TheView) October 26, 2021

READ MORE: Joy Behar Admits She’s Apologized For Her ‘View’ Comments ‘Even If I Don’t Mean It’

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg late chimed in, saying, “The scariest thing I heard her say, is that he’s the only voice. And so. for me, if that’s the only voice and he’s making all the decisions, that is not a good thing.”

Behar continued, “They allow a lot of false information about the vaccine, for example, to go out there. They’re really, you know, a lot of this is like very serious stuff here. We’re talking about death and dying. People are dying. And they just keep spewing out these lies all over the place.”