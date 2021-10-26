The stars of “Battlestar Galactica” are on a new mission to promote pet adoption.

In a new video for PETA, just in time for National Cat Day on OCt. 29, Tricia Helfer and Katee Sackhoff put aside their differences in the cats vs. dogs debate for a good cause.

READ MORE: Katee Sackhoff Shares ‘Thirst Trap’ Photo For Fans Asking Her To Send Nudes

With an adorable pug in her lap, avowed dog person Sackhoff says, “We don’t care what kind of person you are, as long as you’re an adoption person.”

“Because adoption saves lives,” adds cat lover Helfer, with a cat in her arms.

“Even if you are looking for a specific breed, you can still adopt,” Sackhoff adds. “There is a universe full of breed-specific rescues out there.”

After recommending people use the website Petfinder.com, Helfer says, “I mean it’s like online dating but for adoptable animals.”

READ MORE: First Look At Katee Sackhoff In Netflix Sci-Fi Series ‘Another Life’

According to PETA, “Around 70 million dogs and cats are homeless in the U.S. at any given time. An estimated 10% of them end up in animal shelters, where many must eventually be euthanized for reasons including injury, illness, old age, lack of good homes, and emotional and psychological damage. While adopting saves a life, breeders and pet shops make the homeless-animal overpopulation crisis even worse.”

Other stars who have joined with PETA to promote animal adoption over the years include Edward James Olmos, Krysten Ritter, John Stamos, Cristin Milioti and Emma Kenney.