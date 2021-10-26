James Bond saved Alan Cumming’s life.

In a candid interview with “CBS Mornings”, the “Good Wife” star opened up about his new memoir Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life, and shared how landing a role in “Goldeneye” rescued him from suicidal thoughts.

“It was one of the worst days of my life actually,” he said, remembering his audition for the 1995 film. “I felt really, really, really low. I just now think, ‘Oh you poor little thing, you could’ve said I am feeling suicidal today.’”

Everything changed, though, after he got the call that he had won the role of Boris Grishenko.

“That’s something I realized when I was writing, like, oh my God, Hollywood saved me,” Cumming said. “I have this sort of mantra, which is ‘Cancel, continue.’ When something bad happens I think, okay that happened, we can’t change that, let’s move on.”

In the interview, Cumming also talks about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father.

“When I was 28, I suddenly remembered all this stuff from my childhood,” he said. “It’s still with me, I still get triggered by things. And we all have baggage, we all have trauma.”

