Led Zeppelin rock their way to TikTok.

The classic rock band made their TikTok debut on Tuesday with an eight-second clip from the remaster of 1970’s “Immigrant Song”. Users on the short-form video service can repurpose Led Zeppelin’s graphics and artwork, plus recordings and video content, according to Billboard.

The Grammy-winning band’s entire catalogue, including live and studio recordings, is now available for creative minds on the platform.

Led Zeppelin released nine studio albums between 1969 and 1982, starting with their eponymous debut Led Zeppelin and concluding with Code.