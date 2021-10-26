Tori Spelling is not ready to talk about Dean McDermott.

The 48-year-old actress joined guest host Whitney Cummings during Tuesday’s “The Wendy Williams Show” and expertly dodged questions about the status of her relationship with McDermott.

“So we are on ‘The Wendy Williams’ program,” Cummings, 39, said. “You’re allowed to hit me in the face, but I do have to ask: What is going on with that guy? Dean?”

Spelling replied simply, “You know I’m not going to answer that.”

“Fair enough. Fair enough,” Cummings said. “We asked. I love you. This is somebody who has strong boundaries, and she’s controlling the narrative and she answers the questions she wants to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you.”

“That’s awesome,” “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum said. “So what are you going to ask me next?”

Speculation surrounding Spelling and McDermott’s split has been circling for months. In March, Spelling was spotted at a California farmers market without her wedding ring.

Spelling and McDermott have been married since 2006 and share five children together, Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.