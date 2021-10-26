Click to share this via email

Gwen Stefani cannot get enough of her beau Blake Shelton.

Stefani opened her Just A Girl residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Oct. 22. The following day, Stefani invited a special guest to perform with her, perhaps to the chagrin of those who attended the night before.

What a way for @gwenstefani to introduce her husband @blakeshelton “ I love you guys but i hate to tell you this, I love someone else .. BLAKE SHELTON” 🎥 : Claudia Reyes pic.twitter.com/RXSSGPIjvW — Kate🇵🇭❤️Gwen&BlakeShelton❤️ (@forgwenandblake) October 24, 2021

“I love you guys, but I hate to tell you this: I love somebody else even more than I love you,” Stefani told her audience. “And his name is Blake Shelton!”

Stefani, 52, and Shelton, 45, embraced onstage. They subsequently performed their duet “Nobody but You”, which they originally released on Jan. 21, 2020 for Shelton’s fifth compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

Following their performance, Shelton tried to make his exit, but had a tough time shaking off his wife who held onto his butt for dear life.

The Just A Girl residency runs until Nov. 6.