Miranda Cosgrove is opening up about a mysterious medical issue that has left her doctors dumbfounded.

The “iCarly” star told her story in a recent episode of “Hypochondrioactor”, the medical-themed podcast hosted by “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali, recounting how her tour bus crashed in 2011, leaving her with a broken ankle.

As Cosgrove explained, People reported, when her cast was removed she was shocked to see a small hole in her leg, about five inches above her ankle, with her doctors unable to offer an explanation.

“It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on, like a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it,” she said. “And then that’s when I noticed the hole. And I was asking questions like, ‘What’s this? What’s that?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?’ So they were like, ‘Oh, we didn’t do that.'”

According to Cosgrove, it was as if “somebody punctured through completely and cut a hole” in her leg.

While Wali offered a few theories to explain the mystery injury, she — like Cosgrove’s doctors — was unable to offer any definitive explanations.

“You deserved an answer, and I think the health care system owes that to you,” Walk told Cosgrove. “If they’re going to put you under and do things to your body, you deserve to know what holes are being put in.”