B.J. Novak is putting his “hottest in the office” title to good use.

As detailed on “The Office” alum’s Instagram page, a public domain photo of himself is being used to sell random products around the world, everything from face paint in Uruguay to cologne in Sweden.

While sharing snaps of each product he’s come across with his face on it, Novak explained how this happened.

READ MORE: B.J. Novak Reveals Whether Kathy Bates Or James Spader Was More Intimidating On ‘The Office

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling Responds To B.J. Novak’s Photo Of Her ‘Office’ Drink

“Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site,” he said. “And now apparently I am on products all around the world.”

He added, “But I am too amused to do anything about it.”

Novak starred as temp Ryan Howard for all nine seasons of the beloved sitcom next to Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fisher and Rainn Wilson.