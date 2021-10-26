The Avengers are coming to Disney’s cruise ships, with the company announcing the upcoming debut of “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the Disney Wish.

According to a press release from Disney, “this all-new cinematic dining adventure will assemble some of Earth’s Mightiest — and tiniest — superheroes in a larger-than-life showcase of revolutionary quantum technology and world-class cuisine.”

Described as “the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure,” guests in the dining room will play an interactive role in an Avengers mission that unfolds around them, all while enjoying a menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever,” said Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish.”

In the story, Ant-Man and the Wasp (played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. “Anxious to impress, they are hosting a special presentation of the most powerful superhero technologies, such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles, giving guests an up-close look at holographic models, field reports and iconic scenes from Marvel movies displayed on the screens surrounding the room,” notes the release.

The duo then offer diners a hands-on demonstration of the latest Pym Tech invention, the Quantum Core, which uses cutting-edge — and highly unstable — technology that causes items to shrink and grow in size.

“A few ‘misfires’ result in hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks, but the real trouble begins when an unexpected villain shows up with a fearsome army in tow, eager to get their hands on this powerful quantum technology,” the release adds, with Ant-Man and the Wasp calling on the assistance of Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and, of course, the brave passengers aboard the Disney Wish.

Look for “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” to debut in summer 2022.