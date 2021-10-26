Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Queen Elizabeth is skipping next week’s COP26 summit climate conference in Glasgow.

Following a night in hospital for an undisclosed ailment, Buckingham Palace released a statement Tuesday confirming the royal will remain at home during the event.

“Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November,” the statement from the Palace read.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Holds First Virtual Audience Since Rest Period

It continued, “Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the Reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

Earlier this month the Queen was scheduled to travel to Northern Ireland for a two-day visit, but the visit was put on hold upon medical advice to rest.

It was later revealed she spent the evening of Oct. 20 in hospital.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time.

READ MORE: Barbados Elects New President, Replaces Queen Elizabeth As Head Of State

The Queen has since returned to some royal duties, including holding virtual audiences with South Korean Ambassador Gunn Kim and HeeJung Lee and Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner and his wife Nicole Leitner at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton will still attend the COP26 summit, which runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.