As Taylor Swift gets ready to release Red (Taylor’s Version), she is taking a walk back down memory lane of when the original first came out.

It was a time which Swift was an active Tumblr user, she posted a new video reenactment on Instagram teasing a post from 2013 about her love of fall.

“And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months,” Swift narrates. “When the morning are all chilly and you can see your breath and draw little pictures on foggy windows.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Teases ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

“Not caring when people make fun of pumpkin flavoured stuff because you LOVE IT,” she continued.

Other “basic autumn” things Swift named were dogs in costumes, to which her cats, Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin, dressed up made a cameo in the video.

READ MORE: Sabrina Dias And Jack Rogan Battle It Out On ‘The Voice’, Belt Out Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’

“Baking your first fall batch of cookies but you put too much cinnamon in it because you’re TOO EXCITED BECAUSE IT’s FALL.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) will be released on Nov. 12 with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) coming April 2022.