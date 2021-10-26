Jerry O’Connell paid a virtual visit to “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday, with the new addition to Global‘s “The Talk” discussing a recent run-in he’d had with Kourtney Kardashian.

As O’Connell explained, he lives in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles, which is also home to the Kardashian clan.

“There is a strip-mall down the street from our house where my kids go to a math tutor because they’re failing math and there’s also other places like a karate dojo and a dry cleaner,” he said, of his twin daughters with wife Rebecca Romijn.

“There was a very expensive Bentley, I don’t even know if it was a Bentley, it was some expensive huge car and it was taking up about three spaces and I was with my two kids,” O’Connell continued.

“And I was like ‘This is disgusting, look at how rich people just take up all these spaces, they have no regard for us regular people,'” he recalled.

“The recently engaged — congratulations — Kourtney Kardashian came out and was like, ‘Hi, Jerry,'” O’Connell explained, revealing his attitude immediately shifted.