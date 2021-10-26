Fans of Wrexham AFC attending the team’s match on Tuesday were shocked by the surprise appearance of the team’s owners: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

As Metro reports, the “Deadpool” star and the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star/co-creator visited the town of Maidenhead, outside London, appearing at the match at York Road Stadium just before kickoff to mark the first time they’ve attended a match since taking over the Welsh club back in February.

The actors’ appearance at the game may have delighted fans, but did not help the team to escape defeat as Wrexham lost 3-2.

Earlier this year, it was announced that McElhenney and Reynolds will be documenting their experiences as team-owners in an upcoming docuseries, “Welcome to Wrexham”, and it seems to be a no-brainer that footage from the Maidenhead match will make its way into the show.

Check out photos of the pair as they make their first in-person appearance at a Wrexham match.

