One of the suspects charged with supplying the drugs that led to the death of rapper Mac Miller will enter a guilty plea in federal court.

As E! News reported, defendant Stephen Andrew Walter entered a plea agreement on Monday, Oct. 25, and will plead guilty to distribution of fentanyl at an upcoming hearing on Nov. 8.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Walter instructed another defendant, Ryan Reavis to give fentanyl “in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills” to a third defendant, who prosecutors say was Miller’s drug dealer, Michael Pettit, on Sept. 4, 2018. Prosecutors claim that Walter knew the pills “contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance” when he distributed them.

Prosecutors contend that Pettit sold the counterfeit drugs to Miller — who believed he was receiving actual oxycodone — that same night; three days later, Miller took the fentanyl, “which, in combination with cocaine and alcohol, caused [Miller’s] death from a fatal overdose on or about Sept. 7, 2018.”

Prosecutors allege that Miller “would not have died from an overdose” had he not ingested the fentanyl.

Walter was facing up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for distribution of fentanyl; however, prosecutors agreed to recommend “a sentence of 17 years, a five-year period of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.”

“All parties are in agreement that the agreed sentence contained in the plea agreement is a fair and just disposition of this case,” Walter’s attorney said in a statement to E! News.