Olivia Jade is afraid of being “cancelled again.”

The influencer and current “Dancing With The Stars” contestant opened up about “cancel culture” on her new podcast “Conversations with Olivia Jade” in the wake of her parent’s, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, involvement with the college admissions scandal.

“I’m so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma … of like, ‘Gosh, if I say this or it comes off kinda the wrong way, am I gonna get cancelled again?’ It really does leave an impression in one’s mind,” Olivia told psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher. “I get so nervous, and I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don’t wanna say the wrong thing. And I wanna make it clear to people listening that I’m not trying to victimize myself.”

Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded guilty and served a prison sentence for a $500,000 bribe to get their daughters, Olivia and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California on the crew team even though the two never competed in the sport.

“Not to sound super dark, but how do you bounce back then? Because I wanna be alive, I still wanna grow up… It’s like, ‘Don’t exist anymore,'” Olivia asked. “I’m so scared of looking up my name and something bad is happening, and I’m the face of it, and it’s going to be this big thing that blows up in my face again.”

In the aftermath, Olivia says she has become “way harder on” herself.

“People who have experienced it, even if it’s in a different capacity, it’s like you live your life a little bit differently, in my opinion, and you just kind of shut down,” she added of cancel culture.