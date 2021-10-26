Click to share this via email

Unfortunately for Macklemore his biggest fan is not his daughter. Her alliances lay elsewhere.

In a sweet video posted to Instagram, the “Thrift Shop” rapper asked his daughter, Sloane, 6, on her thoughts about his newest song “Next Year”.

“I use to think I was my own worst critic…Then I had kids,” he captioned the video.

“Not your best but I still love ya,” Sloane told him after hearing the song.

She then inquired if her dad knew Camila Cabello or Taylor Swift.

After taking a sip of her hot chocolate, Sloane continued to ask, “Adele wasn’t feeling this?” adding, “Adele and Taylor Swift would be great.”

While she wasn’t sure if it was Macklemore’s best rapping, Sloane came around to it declaring, “I think it’s really good.”

“Next Year” is out for the rest of us to judge on Oct. 29.