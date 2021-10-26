Krista Allen will be joining “The Bold and the Beautiful” in a role made famous by another actress on the show.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Allen, whose extensive list of credits ranges from “Baywatch” to “CSI Crime Scene Investigation”, will be taking on the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes on the daytime soap.

READ MORE: Denise Richards Responds To Affair Accusations, Reveals Her Husband Will Stand In For ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Love Scenes

As fans of “The Bold and the Beautiful” already know, the role was previously held by Hunter Tylo, who portrayed the psychiatrist on and off for nearly three decades, from 1990 until her departure from the show in 2019.

Hunter Tylo in “The Bold and the Beautiful” – Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2004 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved copyright:

According to EW, after Tylo exited the show, her character’s absence was explained by having her outside the country doing missionary work; producers had reportedly reached out to Tylo about returning to reprise the role, but were rebuffed.

Allen, who is scheduled to start taping episodes on Oct. 28, no stranger to soaps; among her many screen credits is “Days of Our Lives”, playing Billie Reed for 412 episodes between 1996 and 1999.