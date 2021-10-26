Bill Murray has apparently spilled a big secret: he’s joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to a report in Variety, the “Groundhog Day” star was being interviewed by a German publication when he replied to a question about working repeatedly with familiar directors such as Sofia Coppola and Wes Anderson.

“You know, recently I made a Marvel movie,” Murray responded, immediately recognizing he said more than he should have.

“I probably won’t tell you, but never mind,” he added, with sleuths figuring out he was likely talking about the upcoming “Ant-Man” sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

With the cat apparently out of the bag, Murray continued. “In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project,” said Murray, with Variety pointing out that his comments have been translated from German via Google.

“But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director — and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director.”

As Variety notes, Murray didn’t identify the director by name, but did mention “the cheerleader story, ‘Bring It On’” — which was directed by Peyton Reed, who’s also directing the new “Ant-Man” sequel — as a “damn good” movie, part of what influenced his decision.

“So I agreed, although I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise,” Murray added.

Judging by Murray’s explanation, it doesn’t seem likely that Murray will be a longterm fixture in the MCU.

“Let’s put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie,” Murray said. “But I don’t think I need that experience a second time.”