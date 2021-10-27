Prince William is said to be “deeply frustrated” about Netflix reportedly recreating Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Martin Bashir for the next series of “The Crown”.

According to the Telegraph, the drama will allegedly recreate the moment Diana told the BBC “there were three of us in this marriage.”

William is frustrated at the “commercialization” of the “false narrative” around his late mother’s life, according to the publication.

📺 The Crown is to air a dramatised version of Princess Diana’s Panorama interview. The Duke believes the interview is a “false narrative”, which must not be shared again. He has expressly condemned the “commercialisation” of her legacy pic.twitter.com/HZaPRkZKDl — Telegraph Royal Family (@TelegraphRoyals) October 27, 2021

The paper stated the BBC had not given Netflix permission to use the interview, with a spokesperson claiming it would never be on its own channels again.

READ MORE: Martin Bashir Found ‘Guilty Of Deceit’ In Princess Diana BBC Interview Inquiry

In May, the corporation admitted serious faults leading up to the interview, in which reporter Martin Bashir deceived the late Princess. Then, the Duke issued a scathing statement spelling out his serious frustration and upset with the broadcast and its continued use pic.twitter.com/GzmB8BS8sN — Telegraph Royal Family (@TelegraphRoyals) October 27, 2021

ET Canada has contacted Netflix for comment. Kensington Palace declined to comment on the claims.

The news comes after William and his brother Prince Harry both released statements back in May regarding the Panorama interview.

Lord Dyson found Bashir and the BBC “guilty of deceit” following a six month investigation and after multiple complaints from Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, claiming the royal icon had been tricked into taking part in the bombshell 1995 interview with Bashir with the use of forged documents.

William claimed earlier this year that the BBC and Bashir had “let my mother down.”

The royal said in his statement: “It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.

“It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others. This settled narrative now needs to be addressed by the BBC and anyone else who has written or intends to write about these events.

“In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.”