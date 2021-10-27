Drew Barrymore and her daughter Olive experienced a “Halloween miracle.”

The actress explained to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” how she and Olive, 9, got a free pumpkin at a pumpkin patch.

“Weirdly, I had this whole life lesson with Olive about letting it go. We couldn’t carry it. You’ve got to, like, make your peace with it.

“And she really did and then we got to the checkout stand and this guy wheel-barrowed it up. And we both started crying.”

Jimmy Fallon responded, “Because you already said goodbye to that pumpkin,” to which Barrymore replied: “And she had, like, learned to love and let go and then I started crying. And then we were like, ‘It’s a Halloween miracle!'”

Barrymore insisted she offered to pay the man but he wouldn’t take any money and wanted nothing.

“And then we carved it, and we saved all the seeds and we had this whole ceremony. And I said, you know, ‘We can’t send him a picture and he didn’t want anything in return,’ because, you know, he’s a saint literally.

“If he ever hears this story, you really made me and my daughter cry and the pumpkin is beautiful and it did make us believe in miracles,” joking that a Hallmark movie would be coming soon.

Barrymore also spoke about her new cookbook, Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life, and played a game of “What’s Behind Me?” with Fallon. See more in the clip below.