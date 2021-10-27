A pair of newlyweds got a special surprise from Tom Hanks.

Last Friday, Tashia and Diciembre Farries were posing for photos on a beach in Santa Monica after their wedding ceremony, when the “Cast Away” star crashed the party.

Tom Hanks walked up to the couple who had just gotten married on the beach in Santa Monica. He told them he’d been watching the wedding and thought they were beautiful and asked if HE could take a photo with them. https://t.co/iPTXK6GYmR — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) October 27, 2021

According to KTLA 5 in Los Angeles, Hanks walked up to the couple to greet them, as onlookers in a video could be heard saying, “It’s Woody from Toy Story!”

“We were gathering all the family together and next thing you know, Tom Hanks walks through the whole crowd and said, ‘Hey, I just had to stop and see these beautiful brides,’” Tashia told KTLA.

“He asked for a picture, he said it was one of the most beautiful ceremonies that he’s witnessed,” she added, “and he stuck around for about five minutes and gave us a good positive talk and it was very cool.”

In another beautiful moment of serendipity, the couple realized that Hanks shares his birthday with Diciembre’s late brother, who was represented at the wedding by a photo on one of the chairs.

“It was like that was a message that he was there!” the bride told FOX11.

After saying hello, Hanks stuck around to take photos, and the couple said the experience made for an “awesome memory” of their wedding.