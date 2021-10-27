Caitlyn Jenner is the latest celebrity to speak out about those controversial Dave Chappelle remarks.

The comedian has been facing backlash recently over some comments he made about the transgender community in his latest Netflix standup special, “The Closer”.

Jenner, who publicly came out as a trans woman in 2015, shared a clip of Chappelle addressing the criticism at one of his recent shows, defended him and wrote that he’s “100 per cent right.”

Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds. pic.twitter.com/Nklalj6h5Y — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 26, 2021

In the clip shared by Jenner, Chappelle claims he didn’t refuse to speak to the transgender employees at Netflix despite recent press reports.

The post comes after Chappelle took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip of himself commenting on the controversy.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” he said. “I am not bending to anyone’s demands.”

READ MORE: Bill Maher Defends Dave Chappelle Over Controversial Trans Comments: ‘Everyone Needs To Netflix & Chill The F**k Out’

The negative response from many in the LGBTQ+ community to Chappelle’s special was focused on his statements about trans women.

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact,” he said.

Netflix’s LGBTQ+ employees and their allies then staged a walkout on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

At the time, Netflix released a statement to ET Canada, “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”