Singer David Vogel will fight another day.

On Tuesday’s “The Voice”, the singer from Team Ariana faced off against Ryleigh Plank in the Knockouts Round, but for a moment there, it seemed like it would be the end of the road for him.

Plank went first, performing a stunning cover off Miley Cyrus’s “Midnight Sky”. Vogel followed, performing a stripped-back version of Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me”.

Earlier, when they were being coached by special guest Ed Sheeran, the singer-songwriter commented on Vogel’s performance, “That is so good. I was captivated. It was a great performance. I believed it. I wish I had notes to give you but I don’t.”

But when it came time for Ariana Grande to choose whom she would keep around on her team, she announced, “I had to go with Ryleigh. She is one in a billion.”

As Vogel was giving his thanks for the opportunity and saying his goodbyes, John Legend made his move, hitting his steal button to give Vogel another chance on his team.

“David adds something different to my team, we have no one who sounds like him,” Legend said.