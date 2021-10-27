Olivia Rodrigo received a strange gift from Joe Biden when she visited the White House earlier this year.

Biden invited Rodrigo to visit to help get the word out to the younger generation about how important it is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chatting to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Tuesday, the “Driver’s License” hitmaker said everyone was “so kind,” including Biden and Dr. Fauci.

She shared, “The White House is just the coolest place. I was so nervous to go, but I walked in there, and there is all these plates that, like, George Washington used to eat his dinner on… and all of this crazy stuff.

“I was scared I was going to sneeze and break a priceless artifact. It was crazy. But I walked out, didn’t break anything. Thank God.”

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Goes On The Offence In ‘Traitor’ Music Video

Kimmel then showed a snap of Rodrigo and Biden posing in his signature aviator sunglasses, with the host questioning whether the president gave them to her.

She responded, “He gave them to me, actually. He gave me a few gifts. He gave me those. He gave me some M&Ms, and he also gave me a shoehorn, which is strange.”

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo And Alanis Morissette Discuss How Heartbreak Inspired Their Breakout Albums

“Well, if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president. Now we know he is,” Kimmel laughed. “He is giving out shoehorns.”

The musician also spoke about her album Sour‘s huge success, how her mom feels about her cursing in her songs, and more.

See more in the clip above.