After nearly three decades, Eliza Hutton is still looking for change.

Speaking to People magazine, the fiancée of late actor Brandon Lee shared her thoughts on the accidental shooting on the “Rust” film set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Twenty-eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly. My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy,” Hutton said.

“I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets.”

Brandon Lee, the son of legendary star Bruce Lee, was killed on the set of “The Crow” due to an accident involving a gun on March 31, 1993. He and Hutton had been scheduled to get married just weeks later, on April 17.

In a post on her private Instagram account, Hutton also spoke about the tragedy on the “Rust” set, sharing a photo of herself with Lee and the caption, “There’s no such thing as a prop gun.”

On Twitter, Lee’s sister Shannon, who runs an account honouring her late brother, tweeted out her thoughts to Hutchins’ family, and added, “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

The shooting on “Rust” occurred after star Alec Baldwin was handed a gun that he had been told was not loaded. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured by the gunfire. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.