The new “Lightyear” movie is coming soon.

Disney and Pixar dropped the action-packed new teaser for the “Toy Story” prequel, which focuses on the beloved Buzz on Wednesday.

Chris Evans voices the main character in the upcoming flick, which tells the story of the hero that inspired the toy.

The recently released teaser follows a young test pilot who eventually becomes the space ranger that “Toy Story” fans know and love today.

Evans gushed of getting to work on the film, “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else.

“Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

He then posted on Twitter:

I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind

💙🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/bq5573GcrM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021

“Lightyear” is set to be released June 17, 2022.