Renowned comedian Kevin Hart is peeling back the layers in Netflix’s “True Story” trailer with co-star Wesley Snipes.

Hart and Snipes star in the streaming service’s upcoming drama. Netflix dropped a trailer for the limited series on Wednesday ahead of the premiere next month.

Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart — Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix 2021

“How far will you go to protect your own?” a synopsis for the limited series asks. “Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in ‘True Story’, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, crime, and lies.”

Hart and Snipes will star alongside Theo Rossi, Abbey Paige, Billy Zane, Tawny Newsome, and many more. The limited series will run for seven episodes.

Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart — Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix 2021

“True Story” premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.