Susan Lucci is all in on heading back into the world of “All My Children”.

This week, the daytime star appears on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast with David Yontef, who talks to her about everything from an “AMC” reboot to the “Housewives” franchise.

Asked if she would ever star in a “Housewives” show, Lucci says, “Well, I would work for Andy any time, any place, I would. I never thought about being a housewife of anywhere, but I would give it a whirl for Andy. Of course, I would give it a whirl.”

On the subject of a potential “All My Children” reboot, the actress is still waiting to see if it can come together.

“I’m somebody who doesn’t like to talk about something until I’m on the set actually doing it. But it was leaked that there is a show in the works called ‘Pine Valley’ that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be producing,” she says. “And that sounds really interesting because it’s very, very cleverly done and it takes into account the characters who the audience loves and it put some new characters in there that keeps it very fresh. So I’m excited to see if that really goes. They tell me yes. And I told them, yes, I’m interested.”

Meanwhile, asked about whom she would want to play her in a movie about her life, Lucci says, “Well, you know, when I saw it, when I watch Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice’, it does occur to me. I think she would be very good. The other one who has struck me, who would be good to play me would be Camila Cabello. Both of them would have a lot of juice, I think.”