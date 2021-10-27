Joe Exotic is back in Netflix’s official trailer for “Tiger King 2”.

The streaming service dropped the trailer for “Tiger King 2” on Wednesday ahead of the show’s premiere next month. The sophomore outing reunites fans with Exotic, Carole Baskin, and more unforgettable characters from “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with ‘Tiger King 2’ as new-found revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners,” a synopsis explains.

“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

“Tiger King 2” premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.