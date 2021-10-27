Vanessa Hudgens showed fans around her stunning Los Feliz, Los Angeles, home in a new Architectural Digest video.

The actress explained how the lavish property was built by director Cecil B. DeMille in 1922 for his mistress.

She spent five years searching for her dream property, telling the publication: “There were so many things about it that struck me. Walking through the gate and seeing this house covered in ivy, surrounded by olive trees, it was like I had been transported to France or Italy. It felt like such an escape.”

Actor Gary Oldman lived in the house before Hudgens, with her pointing out the stunning 18th-century French oak floors he installed.

“I wanted an old home,” Hudgens, who purchased the house in 2018, shared. “To me, there’s something so romantic about that, a home with character and quirks. I love the old Hollywood elements: the Art Deco air vents, the chandelier over the staircase, the yard that feels like a park.”

Credit: Jenna Peffley / AD

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Has Fun In The Sun During Stunning Vacation In Italy

Hudgens said in the clip how she renovated the kitchen herself during the pandemic.

“I figured, Why not? I got new marble, painted the cabinets, got new knobs and drawer pulls—I really wanted brass. My girlfriend Ashley Tisdale does interior design, and I got her advice on where to shop,” referencing her fellow “High School Musical” alum.

The star said of the living room, “I originally had the idea of it being very white and monochromatic and I ordered a massive, white linen sofa from RH.”

Vanessa Hudgens. Credit: Jenna Peffley / AD — Credit: Jenna Peffley / AD

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Trailer For Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Featuring Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens & More

But she ended up buying a new sofa: “I popped over to a vintage store and found this pink mohair sofa that I fell in love with.”

Hudgens said of her new plan, “‘Okay, we’re going for soft femme colours.’ I wanted the house to be super feminine, to celebrate women’s bodies, to be a kind of femme palace. The sofa plays into that.”

She also showed fans her cave-like bathroom, all her fruit trees, and her gorgeous backyard.

See more in the clip above.