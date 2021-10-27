The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for a lot of people, Lorde included.

Lorde put pen to paper, so to speak, on her experiences in a world plagued by the ongoing spread of coronavirus. The two-time Grammy winner shared her thoughts on isolation and interconnectivity in a new message to fans.

“The pandemic has continued to make things difficult, lonely, or dangerous for absolutely everyone in varying degrees, but outside of that, 2021 has been tough in completely unexpected ways,” Lorde wrote in her newsletter, per People. “Being away from home at a time where the country’s struggling to contain the virus, feeling isolated from friends and loved ones there.

“Looking out at the country I’m in and feeling estranged from so much of what I see, and knowing it feels as estranged from me,” Lorde added, mentioning how she is “questioning what I’m doing and why, all the time, on an unprecedented level.”

Lorde, 24, took an extended break from social media. While the “Homemade Dynamite” singer expected a net positive experience, she admits the lack of community was difficult amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I was so sure skipping the negatives (compulsive time-wasting, IV drip of dread, satisfying but hollow validation loop) would outweigh missing out on the positives (feeling like part of a community, hearing your sweet words, hitting you back),” she explained. “But I’ve really, really missed you.”

