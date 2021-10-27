Audiences are getting a new look at Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in “House Of Gucci”.

The highly-anticipated crime thriller from Ridley Scott is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who orchestrated the assassination of her husband and Gucci fashion house head, Maurizio Gucci (Driver) after he offered her $650,000 in a divorce settlement.

Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci”. Photo: Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Set in the 1970s, the new promo teaser for the movie shows the fateful first encounter of Reggiani and Gucci at a nightclub before embarking on a high fashion whirlwind romance. Keen-eyed viewers will also spot quick shots of Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and an unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci.

Co-star Salma Hayek, who plays Reggiani’s close confidante Pina Auriemma, previously praised Gaga’s transformation into the character, saying, “She really embodies the character… Her level of commitment — I’ve only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she’s also a great team player.”

“House Of Gucci” will be released in theatres on Nov. 24.