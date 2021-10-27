Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Netflix just released the first proper trailer for the upcoming live-action “Cowboy Bebop” adaptation.

The series, first announced in 2018, is set to be released on November 19. The teaser gives fans a taste of what’s to come.

Based on the beloved anime series, the show is “an action-packed space western about three bounty hunters, a.k.a. ‘cowboys’, all trying to outrun the past.”

“Cowboy Bebop”. Credit: GEOFFREY SHORT/NETFLIX © 2021

READ MORE: John Cho Gets To Scrappin’ In Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser

The synopsis continues, “As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price.

“But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno is returning.

The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.

“Cowboy Bebop”. Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX © 2021 — Cr. KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX © 2021

READ MORE: John Cho Says His ‘Biggest Fear’ When He Took On ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Role Was That He Might’ve Been Seen As ‘Too Old’

Showrunner André Nemec recently spoke to Polygon about the show, saying how every episode will nod to the anime in subtle ways.

“I would challenge almost any superfan on this show to see if they can find [all the references] in the frame,” Nemec said, adding that the original Japanese and English voice actors will also be “properly homaged.”