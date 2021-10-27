The “Wheel Of Time” is coming to Prime Video Canada.

In a first look at the highly anticipated television adaptation of the beloved novel series by Robert Jordan, fans get a look at the epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it.

“Wheel Of Time” utilized YouTube’s 360 player and spatial audio surround sound for a first-of-its-kind immersive experience that allows fans to view the traditional 2-D trailer in a virtual three-dimensional “wheel.”

According to Prime Video Canada, “the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Photo: Prime Video Canada

Photo: Prime Video Canada

Rosamund Pike, Sophie Okonedo, Josha Stradowski and more stars in the fantasy series.

The first three episodes of season one will premiere Nov. 19, with new episodes available each following Friday. The season finale will air on Dec. 24.